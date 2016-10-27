Quantcast
Up to Date’s new Hollander Business Park facility to create 400 jobs

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 27, 2016

Up to Date Laundry Inc. has leased a 79,600-square-foot office/warehouse at Hollander Business Park in east Baltimore and will eventually create about 400 new jobs. The firm, one of the East Coast’s largest health care laundry providers, intends to build out the facility during the next five years. Up to Date also plans to continue operating its ...

