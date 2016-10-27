Quantcast
UWANA COLLINS v. CATHOLIC CHARITIES

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2016

Employment law -- Disparate treatment, retaliation and hostile work environment -- Genuine dispute of material fact Uwana Collins, appellant, filed a three-count complaint in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County against Catholic Charities, appellee, alleging violations of the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act (“MFEPA”), Md. Code (2014 Repl. Vol.) § 20-601, et seq. of the State ...

