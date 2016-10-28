Baltimore bike share launches, private supporters needed

The chairman of the mayor’s Bicycle Advisory Commission urged more private firms to get involved in Baltimore’s Bike Share program during a news conference in front of City Hall.

Jon Laria, who is also a partner at Ballard Spahr LLP, said the bike share program launched needs more private and institutional buy-in if it’s to become as widespread as backers hope.

“While we have the capital to get going we need private and institutional support to get this where we’re going,” Laria said later at a kick off event at the Inner Harbor.

This first phase of the program involves about 500 bikes at about 50 stations in the city. The bike stations are primarily in downtown locations and surrounding the Inner Harbor.

Laria, whose professional focus is on commercial real estate, touted the potential in the program for developers who could partner to host a bike station, particularly from a marketing standpoint. 28 Walker Development has already agreed to have a station placed at McHenry Row development.

“I think we need as many of these (private partners) as we can get,” Laria said.

Canadian firm Bewegen Technology Inc. was awarded the $2.3 million contract to run the city’s bike share program in March.