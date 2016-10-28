Corporate and Commercial Real Estate Associate

McNamee Hosea is seeking an Associate Attorney for its Corporate and Commercial Real Estate Transactions practice area. Candidate must be a Maryland licensed attorney (D.C. Bar a plus) with at least 2-3 years of substantive experience in the Commercial Real Estate, Corporate and Financial Transactional area, including experience in lender transaction representation and closing. Experience with SBA lending programs such as 504 and 7(a) would be beneficial. Salary commensurate with experience. Interested candidates must have excellent academic credentials, strong negotiation and communication skills and superior client-service orientation.

Qualified candidates please submit your resume and cover letter to Alexis Suter at asuter@mhlawyers.com