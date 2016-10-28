Quantcast
Court of Appeals: Free speech does not apply to profane vanity license plate

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 28, 2016

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration did not violate a motorist’s constitutional right to free speech by recalling his vanity license plate “MIERDA,” the Spanish word for “s---,” the state’s top court unanimously ruled Friday.

