Recorded statements of 2 officers in Freddie Gray’s death released

By: Associated Press October 28, 2016

The videotaped statements of two of the Baltimore officers charged in the death of a young black man whose neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon have been made public for the first time. WBAL-TV used a Maryland Public Information Act request to obtain the April 17, 2015 statements from the office ...

