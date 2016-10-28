Legg Mason reports $66.4M net income in 2Q report

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Baltimore-based global asset management firm Legg Mason Inc. reported Friday second-quarter operating results of a net income of $66.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $33.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the previous quarter, and net income of $64.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. Legg Mason officials also announced its ...