Lessons from Detroit

I had the pleasure last week of representing the Bar Association of Baltimore City Young Lawyers Division at another ABA Young Lawyers Division conference, this time in Detroit. I had visited Detroit in 2008 and did not expect much change in the downtown there. However, during this visit I was pleased to see the large office buildings that were once abandoned were thriving with business. Many of the skyscrapers looked modernized and housed new startups. I remember thinking downtown looked like a ghost town during my first visit: this time, there was a lot more life in Motor City. Not as bustling as Chicago or New York, but not too shabby, either.

Similar to the conferences I attended in Little Rock and St. Louis last year, this event offered a walking tour of the host city. It started in the lobby of the Comerica building and took us through four different skyscrapers. The tour touted the workspace of several small startups that were housed in the basements of previously abandoned and blighted buildings. We were also shown offices, break-rooms and conference rooms of Quicken Loans and subsidiary companies like Fathead and Title Source. When asked about the importance of these “stops” on the tour, the guide proudly responded about the legacy of Dan Gilbert, owner of Quicken Loans and the Cleveland Cavaliers. She said he had poured several millions into revamping the city, had bought about 70 properties in the area and has plans to purchase many more in order to attract people to work, live and play downtown.

Although the buildings and workspaces were quite impressive, I was still confused as to why we were on a two-hour tour of Quicken Loans, especially given that we were in a city that, in 2013, filed nation’s largest municipal bankruptcy. I read several articles that praised and admonished Gilbert for what he did over the last few years in Detroit. Gilbert testified at the city’s bankruptcy trial in 2014 and relocated his company from the suburbs to downtown. The business mogul co-chaired a task force convened by the Obama administration to help tackle the problem of urban blight, which resulted in the tearing down of nearly 40,000 structures to help save neighborhoods from abandoned homes that were eyesores and depressing land values.

At the same time, however, Quicken Loans had the fifth-largest number of mortgages that ended in foreclosure in the last decade. The Detroit News found that 52 percent of those properties are now blighted, demolition-worthy, or have been seized by Wayne County for the owner’s failure to pay taxes. The newspaper pointed to one example where Quicken Loans wrote an $85,000 loan for a property in 2007, knowing that the mortgagee had been sued by collections agents and credit card companies over unpaid debts totaling nearly $15,000 since.

There is also some criticism that the downtown redevelopment is creating an island of prosperity detached from the city’s African American residents, who make up 83 percent of the population. A local pastor called it “de facto racism” because, unlike the plan for investing in downtown (which is whiter and wealthier), there was no plan for urban reinvestment in poor black neighborhoods. This is a familiar charge to Baltimoreans that was leveled in the wake of demonstrations and riots in our own city last year.

It was interesting to see the different viewpoints on Gilbert’s actions. Fortune ranked Quicken Loans this year as the fifth-best place to work in America, praising it for helping to spark one of the largest urban renewal projects in the nation’s history. Although this walking tour ended up being different than the ones in Little Rock and St. Louis, I now know what the break-rooms in the fifth-best company to work for look like.