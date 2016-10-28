Quantcast
Hogan to propose $82 million in spending cuts

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 28, 2016

Gov. Larry Hogan will propose $82 million in spending cuts and other actions to help close an expected budget gap of as much as $250 million. Budget Sec. David Brinkley said the cuts are to departments that received increases and some position cuts at the University System of Maryland including 41 filled positions. This story will be ...

