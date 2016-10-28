Quantcast
2 fired from Md. prison agency say they are whistleblowers

By: Associated Press David Dishneau October 28, 2016

HAGERSTOWN— Two high-ranking Maryland prison agency officials who were fired amid misconduct allegations say they are whistleblowers who suspect they lost their jobs for exposing corruption. Steven Geppi and Debra Gonzalez Morin said in a conference-call interview that they suspect the complaints made to Public Safety and Correctional Services Secretary Stephen Moyer on Oct. 11 came ...

