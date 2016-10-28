Quantcast
Prison dog-training program expanding at Maryland prison

By: Associated Press October 28, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — Maryland's prison agency says it's expanding an inmate dog-training program at the Roxbury Correctional Institution near Hagerstown. Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services spokesman Gerard Shields says state Sen. Andrew Serafini is helping to announce the program Friday at the prison. Shields says the Happy Hounds program allows inmates to train rescued shelter dogs ...

