Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. court disbars lawyer who neglected multiple clients

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 28, 2016

The state’s top court has disbarred a lawyer who “flagrantly neglected” clients in two separate matters and failed to cooperate with the attorney disciplinary process. In a unanimous opinion filed Thursday, the Court of Appeals explained its reasons for disbarring Mark Howard Allenbaugh by per curiam order earlier this month. The disciplinary proceedings originally stemmed from ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo