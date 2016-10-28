Quantcast
US: Contractor in NSA case had intelligence officers’ names

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Tami Abdollah October 28, 2016

WASHINGTON — Classified information stolen by a former National Security Agency contractor included the names of covert intelligence officers, according to a federal court filing on Thursday. The public defenders for Harold Thomas Martin III, 51, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, will ask a federal judge Friday to consider freeing Martin from custody as his case proceeds. U.S. ...

