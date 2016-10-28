PHOTOS: Crosby Marketing Communications’ ‘Inspiring Actions That Matter’

Crosby Marketing Communications celebrated its fourth annual “Inspiring Actions That Matter Day of Service” Oct. 4 with a public service day at three sites in the Baltimore/Washington area. The agency closed its Annapolis headquarters and Washington office so all 66 staff members could participate in service projects with local charities and nonprofit organizations. The Crosby team donated 400 hours of community service in a single day through service projects at three different organizations.

Projects included work with the VA Medical Center in Washington, where Crosby staff spent the day with veterans receiving care at the facility, visiting one-on-one and leading group games; The Chesapeake Ecology Center in Annapolis, where the Crosby team replaced plants and trees, mulched and weeded and helped install new signs along the center’s pathways; and the Clagett Farm in Upper Marlboro, managed by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. The 285-acre farm provides 35,000 pounds of fresh produce each year to low-income families. The Crosby team helped with farm activities, including harvesting, cleaning and sorting vegetables, haying and repairing fences. Team members also helped with the farm’s native tree and shrub nursery by fertilizing and repotting trees used throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

To provide additional support beyond the day of service, Crosby also made a $5,000 donation to each organization.

