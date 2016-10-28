Sharon Rowell, Carmine D’Alessandro and Paige Beck | Chesapeake Employers Insurance

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Company announced that Sharon Rowell was promoted to chief administrative officer, Carmine D’Alessandro was promoted to chief legal officer and Paige Beck was named chief innovation officer

Rowell will oversee human resources, marketing and business development, the customer contact center, and the distribution department for Chesapeake Employers. Prior to her promotion, Rowell was vice president of marketing and business development for the company. Previously, she worked with Maryland’s Office of Legislative Audits. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Bowie State University and a Master’s of Business Administration from the University of Central Michigan.

D’Alessandro will oversee the legal, subrogation, special investigations, premium audit and compliance functions of the company. Prior to this promotion, D’Alessandro was the vice president of legal for Chesapeake Employers Insurance. He joined the company in July 1994 and has served as an attorney with the Legal department; director of the legal department; and assistant vice president of claims, where his responsibilities included the management of the company’s private claims; and assistant vice president of legal services. He received a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University in 1990 and a J.D. degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1993. D’Alessandro is a member of the Maryland Bar, the District of Columbia Bar, Maryland Defense Counsel and the Baltimore County Bar Association.

As CIO, Beck oversees the information systems and underwriting departments as well as the implementation of the company’s new core system. Previously, Ms. Beck was chief administrative officer for Chesapeake Employers. During her 20-plus-year tenure with the Towson-based insurer, Beck has served as CFO/CAO, head of the Internal Audit department and as assistant vice president of finance. Prior to joining the company, she was employed with the Office of Legislative Audits. She is a member of the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants and a graduate of Towson University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.