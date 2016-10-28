Quantcast
Supreme Court to rule in Virginia transgender case

By: Associated Press Mark Sherman and Alanna Durkin Richer October 28, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court will take up transgender rights for the first time in the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys' bathroom at his high school. The justices said Friday they will hear the appeal from the Gloucester County school board sometime next year. ...

