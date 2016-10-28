Will Thomas | Long & Foster

Long & Foster Real Estate welcomes Will Thomas to its College Park office. Thomas will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers. Thomas is participating in Long & Foster’s Success Path program, which offers extensive training and resources for agents at any stage of their career. The program’s curriculum includes tools for agents to build their business, mentor-style programs, techniques for prospecting and working with buyers and sellers, skills for negotiating, and more. Thomas holds membership in the Greater Capital Association of Realtors.

