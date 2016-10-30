Quantcast
Don't Miss

As Md. examines accounts, Wells Fargo Md. chief vows to overcome scandal

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 30, 2016

Amid scrutiny from Congress and from regulators here and across the country, the head of Wells Fargo’s Maryland operations says he wants to put his focus back on the customer and move past revelations of the bank’s toxic work environment and its unethical sales practices. “This has been a very difficult, challenging thing,” said Andrew Bertamini ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo