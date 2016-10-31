Quantcast
Baltimore gas prices drop

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2016

Average retail gasoline prices in Baltimore fell 3.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18 a gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com's daily survey of 663 gas outlets in Baltimore. This compares with the national average that dropped 2 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.20 a gallon. Including the ...

