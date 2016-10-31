Barry Luciani | Howard Bank

Howard Bank, a locally owned community bank serving businesses, professionals and individuals in the greater Baltimore area, has hired Barry Luciani as senior vice president, branch executive. Luciani will be responsible for Howard Bank’s branch network, growing the bank’s business, while servicing and enhancing existing relationships. A former BB&T banking executive, Luciani joined Howard Bank in June. Luciani has been chairman of the board for Leadership Baltimore County since 2013, where he provides governance leadership and strategic fundraising support for its mission. He was recognized as one of SmartCEO Magazine’s Top Bankers at Susquehanna Bank in 2011.

