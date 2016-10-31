BGE marks 200th anniversary with Scholars Award

Share this: Email

BGE announced Monday the creation of BGE Scholars Award, a program to provide annual scholarships to nine students from BGE’s service area. The merit-based scholarships will provide eligible students with awards of up to $5,000 each year. Central Scholarship, a Baltimore-based nonprofit, will administer the scholarship program on BGE’s behalf. “BGE wants our legacy gifts to our ...