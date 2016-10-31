Quantcast
Cosby wants other accusers to take competency, memory tests

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale October 31, 2016

PHILADELPHIA — Bill Cosby's lawyers accused prosecutors Monday of trying to use the "tainted, unreliable memories of women, now in their senior years" to build their sexual assault case against him and will seek competency hearings on any accusers allowed to testify. Prosecutors hope to have 13 of about 60 known accusers testify to show a ...

