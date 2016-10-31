Quantcast
Don't Miss

Metro proposes fare hikes, service cuts, layoffs

By: Associated Press October 31, 2016

WASHINGTON — Metro has proposed reducing service, increasing fares and laying off 1,000 workers in an effort to balance its budget. The beleaguered transit network has seen ridership decline amid safety and reliability issues. In a statement on Sunday, Metro says it expects ridership to continue to decline in the next fiscal year. Riders take more ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo