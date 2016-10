Did Comey violate the law?

Welcome to Monday, the 32nd anniversary of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Did FBI Director James Comey violate the law in disclosing email examination?

— Pakistan’s high court stays execution of mentally ill convict.

— Georgia Supreme Court deals blow to gun-rights activists.

— This Louisiana lawyer will presumably start screening his clients.