Hotel occupancy numbers promising for Baltimore tourism

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 31, 2016

With hotel occupancy up 4 percent in September over last year, officials are optimistic that the city’s tourism industry is improving. Baltimore’s tourism industry took a hit after the riots following Freddie Gray’s death in April 2015. Officials reported a 5 to 7 percent decrease in hotel occupancy, while attendance at museums, restaurants and other attractions ...

