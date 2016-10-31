Quantcast
Maitlyn Healy | Leveling the Playing Field

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2016

Healy, Maitlyn LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELDMaitlyn Healy has been named resource director of Leveling the Playing Field, a nonprofit that gives underserved children in the Washington Metro area and Baltimore the chance to participate in youth sports by providing donated used/excess sporting equipment. Healy will be responsible for maintaining the 4,000 square-foot warehouse nd inventory. She will also organize and manage collection drives, acquire new sources of equipment within the community, engage and manage local volunteers in the warehouse and those running their collection drives.

