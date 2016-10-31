Maitlyn Healy | Leveling the Playing Field

Maitlyn Healy has been named resource director of Leveling the Playing Field, a nonprofit that gives underserved children in the Washington Metro area and Baltimore the chance to participate in youth sports by providing donated used/excess sporting equipment. Healy will be responsible for maintaining the 4,000 square-foot warehouse nd inventory. She will also organize and manage collection drives, acquire new sources of equipment within the community, engage and manage local volunteers in the warehouse and those running their collection drives.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.