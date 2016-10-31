Quantcast
Don't Miss

Highway bridge named for Maryland soldier killed in Iraq

By: Associated Press October 31, 2016

EMMITSBURG — Officials have dedicated a bridge in memory of a Maryland solider who was killed in Iraq. State and local officials held a ceremony Saturday in Emmitsburg to dedicate the Route 140 bridge over U.S. 15 to Army 1st Lt. Robert Seidel. Seidel was a West Point graduate who died in 2006 when the Humvee in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo