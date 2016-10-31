Highway bridge named for Maryland soldier killed in Iraq

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



EMMITSBURG — Officials have dedicated a bridge in memory of a Maryland solider who was killed in Iraq. State and local officials held a ceremony Saturday in Emmitsburg to dedicate the Route 140 bridge over U.S. 15 to Army 1st Lt. Robert Seidel. Seidel was a West Point graduate who died in 2006 when the Humvee in ...