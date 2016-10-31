Quantcast
Don't Miss

Group recommends relaxing marijuana rules for police hiring

By: Associated Press October 31, 2016

Officials are looking to make it easier for people who've used marijuana in the past to become police officers in Maryland. The Baltimore Sun reports that the commission that regulates hiring in Maryland has recommended that the state relax a rule regarding past marijuana use for prospective officers. Under the current state policy, people cannot become officers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo