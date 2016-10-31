Quantcast
Md. Stem Cell Research Commission launches $9M program

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2016

The Maryland Stem Cell Research Commission announced the launch of Accelerating Cure, a new initiative to support regenerative medicine and cell therapy technologies moving from research to commercialization and finally to clinical trials. Accelerating Cure will fund almost $9 million with its five programs to address the different stages the technologies need to go through. The commission ...

