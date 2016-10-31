Quantcast
Don't Miss

Morgan St. VP named to National Science Board

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2016

White House officials on Monday named Victor R. McCrary, Ph.D., vice president for Morgan State’s division of research and economic development, to the National Science Board. Other new board members include W. Kent Fuchs, president of the University of Florida; Emilio F. Moran, a John A. Hannah distinguished professor at Michigan State University’s Center for Global Change ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo