District Court chief judge advises against using bail to detain, punish defendants

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 31, 2016

After an advisory letter from attorney general suggested bail set beyond what a defendant can afford violates Maryland's constitution, the chief judge of the District Court of Maryland is advising judges and court commissioners to impose the least-onerous conditions when setting bail. In a guidance letter sent to judges and commissioners last week, Judge John P. Morrissey emphasized ...

