Nathan D. Willner | Maryland-DC Creditors Bar Association

Nathan D. Willner, Esq., president of the Maryland-DC Creditors Bar Association, was recognized with the President’s Award by NARCA; The National Creditors Bar Association. The Award that was presented at NARCA’s Fall convention in Las Vegas is the highest award the association conveys and is presented for outstanding representation, service, leadership and the awardee’s contribution to the Association’s practice area.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.