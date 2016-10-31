Quantcast
Don't Miss

Nathan D. Willner | Maryland-DC Creditors Bar Association

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2016

Willner, Nathan MD-DC CREDITORS BAR ASSOCIATIONNathan D. Willner, Esq., president of the Maryland-DC Creditors Bar Association, was recognized with the President’s Award by NARCA; The National Creditors Bar Association. The Award that was presented at NARCA’s Fall convention in Las Vegas is the highest award the association conveys and is presented for outstanding representation, service, leadership and the awardee’s contribution to the Association’s practice area.

