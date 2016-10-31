Quantcast
Ober|Kaler to merge with Baker Donelson

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 31, 2016

Business law firm Ober|Kaler, which is based in Baltimore, announced Monday that it plans to merge with Tennessee-based law firm Baker Donelson on Jan. 1. The combined firm will keep the name Baker Donelson and will become one of the 50 largest law firms in the country, with more than 800 attorneys and advisers in nine ...

