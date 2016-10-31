Some tricks to making a client’s visit a treat

It’s Halloween! You’ll probably see plenty of Pokémon characters, presidential candidates and angry clowns today. I doubt you’ll see any lawyers, but plenty of people might put us in the same category as witches, blood-sucking vampires, and other Halloween monsters. Every day, we fight the stigma that lawyers are lying, cheating, spooky ghouls that prey on misfortune of others.

Potential clients often walk into my office feeling anxious. They usually have some preconceived idea about what a lawyer looks like or how a lawyer acts. My job is to break that mold and show them that I’m approachable and trustworthy.

Here are a couple ways to show a client that you’re down-to-earth and worthy of their trust.

1. Tell your story.

People love to hear a good story. Some of the best advice I’ve received recently is to personalize the lawyer profile page on my website. Most lawyer profiles share generic information, like alma matter, former legal positions and names of organizations the lawyer belongs to. But what does that information tell a prospective client about you? Not much.

Try writing your profile in your own voice. Tell the world why you chose your practice area and why you care about your cases. Tell prospective clients something about you that they’ll understand and appreciate.

2. Don’t use unnecessary legal jargon.

Part of what separates lawyers from the Average Joe is the way we speak. We have to use appropriate legal terminology in court. But using fancy lawyer-speak and Latin phrases with clients can come across as condescending. Avoid using arcane language. If it’s necessary to use a certain legal term, be sure to explain it to your client first so that you’re on the same page.

3. Use social media to make yourself more approachable.

More and more, lawyers are using Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other forms of social media to promote their brand. These sites create opportunities for lawyers to share photographs and video of themselves, their staffs and their offices If you use social media correctly, potential clients can get to know you without ever setting foot in your office.

Of course, there’s a line between personal and too personal: I see lawyers checking in on Facebook to show where they’re having lunch and late-night cocktails. But once you find the balance, social media gives lawyers a platform to humanize themselves and create a more personable image.