Supreme Court sympathetic to girl suing school over service dog

By: Associated Press Sam Hananel October 31, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court appears sympathetic to a 12-year-old Michigan girl with cerebral palsy who wants to sue school officials for refusing to let her bring a service dog to class. Most of the justices hearing arguments in the case Monday seemed to agree that federal disability laws allow Ehlena Fry to pursue the case ...

