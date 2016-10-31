Quantcast
Walker & Dunlop finances Cortland Partners deal

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2016

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Monday that it closed two transactions totaling $111 million using Freddie Mac's Moderate Rehab loan offering, which provides a flexible liquidity source to properties undergoing signification renovation. The sponsor, Cortland Partners, acquired Camden Renaissance and Arboretum at Southpoint with the plan to perform substantial value-add upgrades, making the moderate rehab loan the ideal ...

