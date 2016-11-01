Quantcast
A third jilted cannabis firm sues Md. medical marijuana regulators

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Fenit Nirappil November 1, 2016

Another company that was denied a license to grow medical marijuana in Maryland has filed a lawsuit against state cannabis regulators, this time alleging that they didn't follow a law calling for racial diversity in the potentially lucrative industry. The suit filed Monday by Alternative Medicine Maryland asks a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge to halt ...

