Alex Gordon | Offit Kurman

Alex Gordon has joined Offit Kurman as a member of its labor and employment practice group. Prior to joining Offit Kurman, Gordon worked for nine years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, where he represented the federal government in employment discrimination and retaliation matters arising under Title VII and other federal statutes, such as the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and the Rehabilitation Act.

