Attorney sanctions fell last year despite rise in number of lawyers

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 1, 2016

The number of Maryland attorneys who received disciplinary sanctions during the last fiscal year fell to average levels after surging in fiscal 2015, according to the Attorney Grievance Commission. After the number of disbarred attorneys rose almost 70 percent from fiscal 2014 to 2015, that figure fell 34 percent last year, to 29 lawyers, according to ...

