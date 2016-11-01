Quantcast
Baltimore deputy mayor to pitch Chinese on investment for green cards

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer November 1, 2016

Colin Tarbert, Baltimore’s deputy mayor for the Offices of Economic and Neighborhood Development, is scheduled to head to Shanghai, China on a Washington-based developer’s dime. Tarbert’s scheduled trip is listed on Baltimore’s spending board’s agenda for Wednesday. The agenda item explains the trip, which would run from Thursday to Tuesday, must be approved by the Board ...

