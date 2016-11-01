Quantcast
Legislature vows action on Baltimore City Community College

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 1, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Legislators are vowing changes for the struggling Baltimore City Community College following the release of a scathing report to the General Assembly. The report, conducted at the request of the legislature by the University of Baltimore Schaefer Center for Public Policy, found that the college is struggling to meet the needs of city residents ...

