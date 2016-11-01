Quantcast
Commentary: In mediation, what’s your BATNA?

By: Commentary: Jim Mathie November 1, 2016

I recently used a term – BATNA – that may not be familiar to everyone. If you haven’t heard of it before, it’s no surprise. About a year ago, I attended the Mediating the Litigated Case program at the Strauss Institute for Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law. The six-day program draws attendees from ...

