Quantcast
Don't Miss

Cosby lawyers press judge to exclude deposition from trial

By: Associated Press Maryclaire Dale November 1, 2016

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — Bill Cosby's lawyers pressed a judge Tuesday to keep the comedian's damaging deposition in a decade-old lawsuit out of his sexual assault trial, saying Cosby agreed to answer questions under oath after being assured he wouldn't be charged with a crime. The defense has insisted Cosby had an oral promise from the district ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo