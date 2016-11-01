FEATURED MOVER | Lauren Eisele Walbert, Sandy Hillman Communications

Sandy Hillman Communications announced that agency veteran Lauren Eisele Walbert has been promoted to the role of vice president. Walbert, who joined SHC in 2010 as a senior account executive, served the firm most recently as an account supervisor. Walbert works on a number of SHC’s most prominent accounts, including the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Cape Canaveral, Florida, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans and the United Way of Central Maryland. Prior to joining SHC, Walbert served as a senior account executive at New York-based Ruder Finn Public Relations, working on the Jamaica Tourist Board and Hotels.com accounts. Previously, Walbert was a senior account executive with Ruder Finn and an admissions campus explorer with LaSalle University.

ABOUT LAURA WALBERT

Resides in:

Towson

Education:

Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication with a focus on mass media writing and public relations from La Salle University, Philadelphia

What campaign has given you the most satisfaction from the project?

Working with United Way of Central Maryland has been a labor of love. The people working with this organization are so passionate about their work and their cause, and the organization itself is really doing remarkable work for all of central Maryland.

If you had not chosen public relations as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

More recently, after becoming a mom, I think I would have loved to be an elementary school teacher. I loved school as a kid, and teachers have an incredible opportunity (and responsibility) to really make a difference in a child’s life.

Favorite vacation:

I love going to the Finger Lakes in upstate New York with my family. It gives us all a chance to unplug (literally, there’s rarely cell service) and reconnect.

When I want to relax, I … :

Make time and space for myself and my yoga mat.

Favorite book:

Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice”

Favorite quotation (not their own):

“When you are inspired by some great purpose, some extraordinary project, all your thoughts break their bounds: Your mind transcends limitations, your consciousness expands in every direction and you find yourself in a new, great and wonderful world. Dormant forces, faculties and talents become alive, and you discover yourself to be a greater person by far than you ever dreamed yourself to be.” – Sri Pattabhi Jois. This quote has always resonated as a driving inspiration to work with and for people and companies I am passionate about.

