Gannett gives up on buying Baltimore Sun’s parent

By: Associated Press November 1, 2016

NEW YORK — Gannett on Tuesday walked away from its attempted takeover of Tronc, the publisher of the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and other major dailies. Gannett's target was elusive from the beginning, when it revealed in the spring that it was offering $388 million for the Chicago company, which it said refused to partake ...

