Sigmund M. Hyman Foundation donates $2.5 million to Goucher College

Mary B. Hyman, an alumna of Goucher College and president of the Sigmund M. Hyman Foundation, is giving $2.5 million to Goucher College, the largest gift the foundation has ever given to a Maryland school. This gift will support merit scholarships, capital projects, and student faculty research. Hyman is a Goucher trustee emerita and 1971 graduate. ...