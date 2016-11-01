Quantcast
Don't Miss

Sigmund M. Hyman Foundation donates $2.5 million to Goucher College

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer November 1, 2016

Mary B. Hyman, an alumna of Goucher College and president of the Sigmund M. Hyman Foundation, is giving $2.5 million to Goucher College, the largest gift the foundation has ever given to a Maryland school. This gift will support merit scholarships, capital projects, and student faculty research. Hyman is a Goucher trustee emerita and 1971 graduate. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo