Lawyer remains undecided on appealing license plate decision

The lawyer whose spirited, free-speech defense of his “MIERDA” vanity license place was rejected by Maryland’s top court last week says he has not decided if he will seek review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

John T. Mitchell says he is torn between wanting to correct what he called the Court of Appeals’ “abridgment of everybody’s free speech” and his concern about the cost and time of appealing his own case to the justices.

“It is a case that should be corrected by the Supreme Court,” says Mitchell, who practices in Washington D.C. The appeal, however, would come “out of my time and pocket.”

Should Mitchell seek review, the question before the justices would be whether the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration violated his constitutional right to free speech by recalling his vanity plate “MIERDA,” the Spanish word for “s—-.”

The Court of Appeals, in ruling against Mitchell, said the words conveyed on a state-issued license plate constitute not the protected First Amendment right of the the motorist but “private speech on government property” that is subject to reasonable regulation. MVA’s prohibition on “profanities, epithets, or obscenities” – such as “mierda” — is such a reasonable regulation, the Maryland high court said.

Mitchell said during oral arguments at the Court of Appeals in September that his controversial synonym for manure was apropos of the license plate’s background theme, which supported Maryland agriculture.

“I thought it was cute,” Mitchell told the court. “I thought it was clever.”

Mitchell says that if he does choose to seek review by the Supreme Court, he would have to use all his lawyerly skills to overcome a final obstacle before filing papers with the justices.

“I still have to convince one other judiciary in my household and that’s my wife,” he says.