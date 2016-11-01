Quantcast
6 dead in Baltimore commuter bus, school bus crash

By: Associated Press November 1, 2016

Police say six people are dead after a school bus and a commuter bus crashed in southwest Baltimore. Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said there were also injuries in the crash Tuesday morning. He did not say how many people were hurt. No children were on the school bus, police said. Video from above the scene shows the ...

