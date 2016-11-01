Michele Jones May | Building STEPS

Michele Jones May has been named a development specialist with Building STEPS, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that introduces helps high school students to careers that rely on science and technology and equip them with the tools and resources critical to college access and completion.

May will create and implement a philanthropy plan that will enable Building STEPS to serve an even greater number of Baltimore students. She will work with the board of directors, foundations, corporations and volunteers to enhance the organization’s growth and capacity.

Serving as development director for nearly four years with the Women’s Law Center of Maryland, May brings a wealth of fundraising experience to Building STEPS. Prior to that, she was director of Shawan Downs/Land Preservation Trust, where she oversaw Maryland’s highly-regarded Legacy Chase and special events coordinator for the GBMC Foundation.

May holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance performance from Towson University.

