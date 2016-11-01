PHOTOS: Dyslexia Tutoring Program hosts ‘Wishes, Dreams & Imagination’ Gala

The Dyslexia Tutoring Program hosted its “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination” Gala Oct. 6 at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel. Approximately 300 people came together to enjoy cocktails, dinner and a live auction that raised nearly $145,000 to support tutoring programs for low-income children and adults who are dyslexic or have a language-based learning disability. All funds from the live auction supported DTP’s summer camp program.
DTP recognized BGE CEO Calvin Butler for his support of the program and his impact on the residents and neighborhoods of Baltimore. Additionally, DTP presented Mark Westervelt, Jemicy School’s assistant head of school, with the inaugural Roger Saunders Memorial Award.
Founded in 1985, DTP’s mission is to teach low-income children and adults with dyslexia or a language-based learning disability to read. This is accomplished through a professional screening assessment and tutoring by volunteers whom DTP has trained in the Orton-Gillingham method of reading, writing and spelling.
From left, Joel Simon, Idriz Limaj, Hal Hackerman were in attendance for the “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination” Gala. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)
From left, Dyslexia Tutoring Program tutors Pat Brain, Barbara Wolf, Leslie Denrich and Kate Miller enjoy their time at the “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination” Gala. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)
From left, Colleen Mizera and Mickey Mizera,a Dyslexia Tutoring Program board member, take time out for a photo during the event at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)
From left, Dyslexia Tutoring Program board member Ken Ravenell, Kay Ravenell, Gloria Mayfield Banks and Ken Banks pose for a photo during the event at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)
Calvin Butler, the CEO of BGE and an event honoree, speaks to the crowd during the “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination” Gala. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)
Marcy Kolodny, left, the CEO of the Dyslexia Tutoring Progra, stands at a lectern with Mark Westervelt, Jemicy School’s assistant head of school and recipient of the inaugural Roger E. Saunders Memorial Award. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)
Master of ceremonies and WBAL-TV anchor Deborah Weiner, left, shares the stage with Dyslexia Tutoring Program student Savion McCutchen during the “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination” Gala. (photo submitted by Stuart Zolotorow)