PHOTOS: Dyslexia Tutoring Program hosts ‘Wishes, Dreams & Imagination’ Gala

The Dyslexia Tutoring Program hosted its “Wishes, Dreams & Imagination” Gala Oct. 6 at the Marriott Waterfront Hotel. Approximately 300 people came together to enjoy cocktails, dinner and a live auction that raised nearly $145,000 to support tutoring programs for low-income children and adults who are dyslexic or have a language-based learning disability. All funds from the live auction supported DTP’s summer camp program.

DTP recognized BGE CEO Calvin Butler for his support of the program and his impact on the residents and neighborhoods of Baltimore. Additionally, DTP presented Mark Westervelt, Jemicy School’s assistant head of school, with the inaugural Roger Saunders Memorial Award.

Founded in 1985, DTP’s mission is to teach low-income children and adults with dyslexia or a language-based learning disability to read. This is accomplished through a professional screening assessment and tutoring by volunteers whom DTP has trained in the Orton-Gillingham method of reading, writing and spelling.

